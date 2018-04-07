WWE Announces Return of the UK Title Tournament

|
WWE announced the following today on the return of the UK Title tournament for 2018:
Triple H announces return of United Kingdom Championship Tournament
NEW ORLEANS — Triple H revealed during today’s Business Partner Summit that the United Kingdom Championship Tournament will return for two nights this summer on June 18 and 19. This showcase for the finest talent in the U.K. will emanate from the most famous arena in London, Royal Albert Hall.
The first United Kingdom Championship Tournament was held in 2017 on Jan. 14 and 15 in Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom and aired live on WWE Network. The competition to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion was won by 19-year-old Tyler Bate, who beat Pete Dunne in the final. Dunne later defeated Bate for the title at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in a modern classic, and continues to hold the championship as of this publication.
The Royal Albert Hall, meanwhile, is one of the world’s most vaunted arenas. Opened by Queen Victoria in 1871, it has hosted Beatles concerts, Muhammad Ali boxing matches and sports-entertainment bouts dating back as far as 1904 when WWE Hall of Famer George Hackenschmidt grappled there. And on June 18 and 19, it will serve as the proving ground of WWE’s next great U.K. talent.
Stay with WWE.com for more information on the return of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament as it becomes available.
