LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Announces Post-WrestleMania Call, ROH Statement on WWE Reports, Roman Reigns - Undertaker
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 3:05:40 PM
- Cathy Kelley looks at the latest between WrestleMania 33 opponents The Undertaker and Roman Reigns in this new video from WWE Digital:



- We've noted how WWE officials have been in talks with Ring of Honor parent company Sinclair Broadcasting about a possible buyout of the ROH brand. Details from the reports are at this link. Responding to the reports, ROH officials issued the following statement to BleedingCool:

“Sinclair’s corporate policy is never to comment on speculative rumors and unsubstantiated stories.”

- WWE issued the following on the post-WrestleMania 33 conference call to announce the WWE Network subscriber count and more:

WWE Network® Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call

03/23/2017 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) will host a conference call on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET to provide an update on the growth of WWE Network, including the level of subscribers following WrestleMania. The Company’s Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George Barrios, and the Company’s Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, Michelle D. Wilson, will host the conference call.


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena on NBC Next Week, WWE Looks at Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, WWE - PUMA

  • Triple H on What He Looks for When Scouting, Wanting Diversity on the Roster, More

  • Stephanie McMahon Talks Gronk - WWE, Evolution of WrestleMania, Women's Revolution (Video)

  • The Undertaker's Birthday, Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Xavier Woods - SXSW

  • Full Content Listing and Trailer for WWE's Upcoming Seth Rollins DVD Set

  • More on The Hardys Returning to WWE, Triple H Workout Clip, New Baywatch Trailer

  • WWE Announces Post-WrestleMania Call, ROH Statement on WWE Reports, Roman Reigns - Undertaker

  • WWE Announces WrestleMania Week Programming Schedule

  • Mauro Ranallo Thanks Fans and Comments on His Status, More Notes on His Recent Absence

  • Shawn Michaels on WWE Offering Him a Match Against AJ Styles for WrestleMania




    		•