WWE Announces New Matches for the Survivor Series Kickoff Pre-show

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight's Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show - Matt Hardy vs. Elias plus Breezango vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 5pm EST.Below is the updated card for tonight:Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John CenaTeam Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, NatalyaWWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ StylesWWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron CorbinRAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte FlairRAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The UsosThe Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)Kalisto vs. Enzo AmoreMatt Hardy vs. EliasBreezango vs. Kevin Owens and Sami ZaynFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here