|
|
|
|
WWE has announced that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar signed a new deal with the company. His previous deal expired with the WrestleMania 34 win over Roman Reigns.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Announces New Contract for Brock Lesnar, Steel Cage Match Set with Roman Reigns
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 6:24:34 PM
WWE also announced Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Steel Cage match for the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27th in Saudi Arabia.
Below is the full announcement on Lesnar's status:
Universal Champion Brock Lesnar re-signs with WWE; will face Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble
STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced today that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has re-signed with WWE. Lesnar’s next appearance is scheduled for the Greatest Royal Rumble event, where he will compete against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Match for the Universal Title at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST.
The Greatest Royal Rumble will stream live on the award-winning WWE Network and will be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East with regional broadcast information forthcoming. Tickets for this historic event will be available on Friday, April 13.
The event will also feature the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, John Cena vs. Triple H and six other championship matches.
General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
WWE WrestleMania 34 Report 4/8/17
Video: WWE Announces Superstar Shakeup Two-Day Event
John Cena's First Tweet Since Loss to The Undertaker, WWE 24 Video, Cruiserweights on RAW?
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 4/9/18
Possible Spoilers on a Major Return and a Call-Up at Tonight's WWE RAW In New Orleans
Roman Reigns Injury Update, Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy Photo, Cedric Alexander's Title Plates
Jinder Mahal on Ending Rusev Day, More for Tonight's WWE RAW, WWE Stock
WWE Announces New Contract for Brock Lesnar, Steel Cage Match Set with Roman Reigns
WWE 24 Preview for Tonight, Greatest Royal Rumble Announcers, WrestleMania 34 Recap
WWE Co-Presidents Talk WWE Network, WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey, PPV Changes, More