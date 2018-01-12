





WWE Announces Mixed Match Challenge Charities and Which Superstars Will Support Them

Jan 12, 2018



Jan 12, 2018



WWE supports 12 charities with new Facebook Watch show: WWE Mixed Match Challenge



WWE today unveiled the 12 charitable organizations paired up with WWE Superstars competing in WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a single-elimination mixed tag team tournament, where the winning team will receive $100,000 to support their charity of choice. In addition to the grand prize, each team's charitable organization will automatically receive $10,000.



WWE Mixed Match Challenge is a 12-week tournament that will stream live in the U.S., exclusively on Facebook Watch, beginning this Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT.



“Giving back is in WWE's DNA and part of our long history, so we are thrilled that each Mixed Match Challenge team will compete to win the grand prize of $100,000 to support organizations that are truly important to them,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This unique and exciting content partnership with Facebook allows us to raise awareness and funds for important initiatives and supports our mission of putting smiles on people's faces around the world."



Mixed Match Challenge Charities/Teams



* Americares helps save lives and improve health for people affected by poverty or disaster.

Represented by: Elias & Bayley



* Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides the resources needed to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Represented by: Jimmy Uso & Naomi



* Connor’s Cure raises awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research, in partnership with The V Foundation and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Represented by: Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss



* Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation initiative, inspires and connects girls globally through its leadership program that positions girls to be changemakers in their communities.

Represented by: Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair



* Global Citizen encourages the collective actions of people around the world with the goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030.

Represented by: Rusev & Lana



* Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce.

Represented by: Alicia Fox & Goldust



* KaBOOM! is dedicated to making sure all kids get the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play.

Represented by: Big E & Carmella



* Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Represented by: Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya



* Rescue Dogs Rock is an animal rescue organization whose goal is to provide homeless, neglected or abused dogs the medical care they need and the loving home they deserve.

Represented by: The Miz & Asuka



* UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first and works toward the day when no children suffer from preventable causes. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States.

Represented by: Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch



* Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to empower people with intellectual disabilities.

Represented by: Finn Bálor & Sasha Banks



* Susan G. Komen’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

Represented by: Apollo Crews & Nia Jax



Facebook Watch is a new platform for shows on Facebook where brands can build and engage with a community of fans. Facebook Watch is available on desktop, mobile and connected TV apps. Fans can follow WWE Mixed Match Challenge to add episodes to their personal Watchlists.



