WWE Announces John Cena for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

WWE confirmed today that John Cena will be the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.
By Marc Middleton
Nov 8, 2017 - 1:27:57 PM
The men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match will now see Cena, Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode take on Kurt Angle, Jason Jordan, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor.
