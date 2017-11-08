LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Announces John Cena for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series
By Marc Middleton
Nov 8, 2017 - 1:27:57 PM
WWE confirmed today that John Cena will be the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.

The men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match will now see Cena, Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode take on Kurt Angle, Jason Jordan, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor.







