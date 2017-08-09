LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Announces International TV Deal, Fans on James Ellsworth's Return, TJP
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 12:21:04 PM
- WWE just posted TJP's entrance video, seen below. His "friendly competition" with Rich Swann continued on last night's WWE 205 Live episode as TJP picked up a win in the main event.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they are happy that James Ellsworth has returned to SmackDown. As of this writing, 78% voted, "No. Ellsworth is a constant headache, and his interference on Carmella’s behalf is a stain on the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture." The rest went with, "Yes. Ellsworth’s tactics may not always be on the up-and-up, but he constantly keeps the Women’s division on its toes."

- WWE announced the following:

WWE® and Canal 1 Announce Agreement to Televise Raw® and SmackDown® in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) and Canal 1 today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® in Colombia on Canal 1 beginning Saturday, August 19.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808006495/en/

Every Saturday at 3 p.m., Canal 1 will televise a one-hour edition of Raw followed by a one-hour edition of SmackDown at 4 p.m., both with Spanish commentary. In addition, beginning August 20, WWE Experience®,which airs weekly highlights of current WWE storylines, will broadcast on Sundays at 3 p.m.

“We’re pleased to have Canal 1 join us as our first national over-the-air broadcast partner in Colombia,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership allows us to expand our reach in Colombia and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

“Keeping our promise to deliver a channel that is relevant and different from what Colombians are accustomed to seeing, it is a pleasure to partner with one of the biggest brands in entertainment, WWE,” said Felipe Boshell, President, Canal 1. “WWE is very popular in Colombia, and we are proud to be the first national over-the-air television channel to bring the best of WWE to our viewers.”


