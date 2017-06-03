LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Announces Injury to Harley Race
By Marc Middleton
Jun 3, 2017 - 1:15:08 PM
WWE announced the following today on Hall of Famer Harley Race:

Harley Race injured in fall

WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has broken both legs after a fall in his home in Troy, Mo. on Tuesday, WWE.com has learned.

Race sustained a fracture to his right femur and suffered breaks in his left fibula and tibia, as well as a spiral break of his left ankle. The WWE Hall of Famer required emergency surgery to relieve the swelling in both legs late Tuesday night. He subsequently received four blood transfusions and underwent surgery on Friday to reset the fractures.

WWE wishes Harley Race the best on the road to recovery.


