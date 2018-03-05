|
|
|
|
WWE issued the following today:
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Announces Greatest Royal Rumble Event for Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon Comments
By Marc Middleton
Mar 5, 2018 - 10:39:10 AM
Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®
03/05/2018
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Saudi General Sports Authority in partnership with WWE will present the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble match will feature 50 WWE Superstars. As part of this historic event, fans will see WWE Superstars John Cena™, Triple H™, Roman Reigns™, AJ Styles™, Braun Strowman™, The New Day™, Randy Orton™, Bray Wyatt™ and Shinsuke Nakamura™, among others.
Ticket and broadcast information will be available in the coming weeks. This event is part of a 10-year strategic multiplatform partnership in support of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform program.
“The Greatest Royal Rumble will be a spectacle of historic proportions,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority reflects a long-term commitment to present WWE’s world-class entertainment to a global audience on a grander scale than ever before.”
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Ronda Rousey Arrives for RAW, Symphony of Destruction Match Announced for Tonight (Videos)
Return of WarGames to WWE NXT Confirmed for Later This Year
Two Big Matches Advertised for WWE's Money In the Bank Pay-Per-View
WWE Announces Ronda Rousey's RAW Schedule for Road to WrestleMania 34
Who Will Perform "America The Beautiful" at WrestleMania 34?
Hillbilly Jim Announced for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class
WWE Announces Greatest Royal Rumble Event for Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon Comments
WWE and Snickers Expand WrestleMania Partnership
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Asuka vs. Nia Jax, John Cena, The Miz, Elias, More
Fans Reportedly Not Happy With Kane Vs. Brock Lesnar Live Event Result