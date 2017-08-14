|
WWE announced the following today:
WWE Announces Details on the 2018 SummerSlam Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 11:08:28 AM
SummerSlam Week to return to Brooklyn in 2018
As first reported exclusively by The New York Post, it was announced today that SummerSlam Week will return to Brooklyn's Barclays Center for the fourth consecutive year in August 2018. The WWE Universe in Brooklyn will be treated to four nights of incredible action as NXT TakeOver will take place on Saturday, Aug. 18; The Biggest Event of Summer, SummerSlam, will occur on Aug. 19; Raw on Aug. 20 and SmackDown LIVE on Aug. 21. SummerSlam Week also features a series of activities including interactive fan experiences and community outreach programs designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the region.
Ticket and suite information for SummerSlam in 2018 will be announced in the near future. And do not miss this year's SummerSlam, streaming live on WWE Network this Sunday!
