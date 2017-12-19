





WWE Announces Dean Ambrose Injury, What Happened After RAW, Finn Balor - Hideo Itami Video

In the Fallout video below, Balor talks about how they go way back to Japan, where they trained together and performed together. Balor also talks about how they came to NXT around the same time and Balor helped Itami against The Ascension, but the roles were reversed this time as Itami came to RAW and helped Balor with The Miztourage. Balor thanks Itami for saving him and says he's very excited to see where Itami goes from here. Balor says he will certainly be watching each Tuesday night as WWE 205 Live just got a big boost. Itami does not speak in the video.







- The dark main event after this week's RAW saw Braun Strowman defeat Kane by putting him through a table. As noted, it was announced during RAW that Kane and Braun will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a Triple Threat at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view.



- It was speculated that Dean Ambrose may have legitimately suffered an arm injury on RAW and that has not been confirmed but WWE announced the following after the show:



Dean Ambrose suffers arm injury on Raw



The Samoan Submission Machine and The Bar exacerbate The Lunatic Fringe's arm injury.



Dean Ambrose sustained an injury to his right arm during Raw’s Six-Man Tag Team Match, and the damage was exacerbated when his opponents, Samoa Joe and Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, assaulted The Lunatic Fringe in the trainer’s room. The attack culminated when Joe slammed a road case onto Ambrose’s arm, leaving him writhing in pain.



Ambrose was taken to a nearby medical facility for X-rays and evaluation, and more details on his condition should be available tomorrow.



