WWE Announces Brackets for Various WrestleMania 34 Axxess Tournaments

Apr 5, 2018



As seen below, WWE has announced the brackets for the tournaments:



WWE UK Title Invitational



First Round

* Lio Rush vs. Buddy Murphy (Thursday, 6-8pm)

* Lince Dorado vs. Raul Mendoza (Friday, 5-7pm)

* Dan Matha vs. Drew Gulak (Thursday, 8-10pm)

* Mark Andrews vs. Zack Gibson (Friday, 7-9pm)



Semi-Finals

* Lio Rush or Buddy Murphy vs. Lince Dorado or Raul Mendoza (Saturday, 8-10am)

* Dan Matha or Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews or Zack Gibson (Saturday, 1-3pm)



Finals

* Rush or Buddy Murphy or Lince Dorado or Raul Mendoza vs. Dan Matha or Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews or Zack Gibson (Saturday, 6-8pm)



Title Match

* TBD vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne (Sunday, 10am-12pm)





NXT North American Title Invitational



First Round

* Fabian Aichner vs. Jason Kincaid (Thursday, 6-8pm)

* Akira Tozawa vs. Kona Reeves (Thursday, 8-10pm)

* Chris Dijak vs. Ariya Daivari (Friday, 5-7pm)

* Hideo Itami vs. Wolfgang (Friday, 7-9pm)



Semi-Finals

* Fabian Aichner or Jason Kincaid vs. Akira Tozawa or Kona Reeves (Saturday, 8-10am)

* Chris Dijak or Ariya Daivari vs. Hideo Itami or Wolfgang (Saturday, 10am-12pm)



Finals

* Fabian Aichner or Jason Kincaid or Akira Tozawa or Kona Reeves vs. Chris Dijak or Ariya Daivari or Hideo Itami or Wolfgang (Saturday, 8-10pm)



Title Match

* TBD vs. First-Ever NXT North American Champion (crowned at Takeover; Ethan Carter III or Ricochet or Adam Cole or The Velveteen Dream or Lars Sullivan or Killian Dain)



NXT Tag Team Title Invitational



First Round

* Trent Seven & Tyler Bate vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss (Thursday, 6-8pm)

* The Street Profits vs. Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude (Thursday, 8-10pm)

* SAnitY vs. Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler (Friday, 5-7pm)

* TM61 vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (Friday, 7-9pm)



Semi-Finals

* Trent Seven & Tyler Bate or Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. The Street Profits or Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude (Saturday, 8-10am)

* SAnitY or Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler vs. TM61 or Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (Saturday, 10am-12pm)



Finals

* Trent Seven & Tyler Bate or Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss or The Street Profits or Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude vs. SAnitY or Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler vs. TM61 or Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch



Title Match

* TBD vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era or champions after Takeover (Sunday, 10am-12pm)



NXT Women's Title Invitational



First Round

* Nikki Cross vs. Aliyah (Thursday, 6-8pm)

* Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans (Friday, 5-7pm)

* Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair (Thursday, 8-10pm)

* Peyton Royce vs. Candice LeRae (Friday, 7-9pm)



Semi-Finals

* Nikki Cross or Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai or Lacey Evans (Saturday, 8-10am)

* Kairi Sane or Bianca Belair vs. Peyton Royce or Candice LeRae (Saturday, 10am-12pm)



Finals

* Nikki Cross or Aliyah or Dakota Kai or Lacey Evans vs. Kairi Sane or Bianca Belair or Peyton Royce or Candice LeRae (Saturday, 8-10pm)



Title Match

* TBD vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon or Shayna Baszler if she wins at Takeover (Sunday, 10am-12pm)













