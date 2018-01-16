|
|
|
|
WWE has confirmed that Todd "War Beard Hanson" Smith and Raymond Rowe, known as War Machine, have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin working with the company. They join Trevor "Ricochet" Mann and other names that are starting with the company this week.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Announces Another Big Signing for the WWE Performance Center
By Marc Middleton
Jan 16, 2018 - 12:28:03 PM
Below is WWE's full announcement on War Machine joining the company:
WWE Performance Center signs War Machine
One of the planet’s most ferocious and intimidating tag teams is on its way to the WWE Performance Center.
New signees Todd “War Beard Hanson” Smith & Raymond Rowe, collectively known as War Machine, have terrorized teams around the world since forming an alliance in 2014. Together, they have won championships in the United States, England and Japan, including the prestigious IWGP Tag Team Titles, the same championship held by the likes of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The Steiner Brothers.
Weighing more than 550 pounds combined, the burly brawlers are every bit as tough as their War Machine moniker suggests. Smith & Rowe have made smash-mouth collisions their stock in trade, yet they’re more than just thunderous power; deceptively agile and expertly skilled, the pair has perfected an array of double-team moves, helping them achieve success wherever they go. With a gruff exterior that would look right at home beyond the wall in “Game of Thrones,” Smith & Rowe’s appearance alone is enough to strike fear in the hearts of opponents.
Both men were also celebrated singles competitors prior to forming a team. Smith, of Lynn, Mass., first learned the ropes under WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski and began competing in 2001, and he soon emerged as one of New England’s hardest-hitting competitors. Rowe, a Cleveland native who made his in-ring debut in 2003, collected singles titles throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas before focusing on tag ranks.
Now that they’ve arrived at the WWE PC in Orlando, Fla., could it be long before Smith & Rowe begin throwing their weight around in one of WWE’s Tag Team divisions?
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Ricochet on Signing with WWE, Paige Comments on Her Future, Ryback Indie Match Video
WWE Announces Another Big Signing for the WWE Performance Center
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Sheamus - Sasha Banks Video, Jason Jordan on the Curb Stomp
Summer Rae Update, New WWE 2K18 DLC Released (Video), Cathy Kelley Previews SmackDown
Backstage Notes on the Women's Royal Rumble Match and Chris Jericho's RAW Return
Update on Former World Champions Leaving Impact and WWE Possibly Bringing Them Back Soon
The Revival Makes Big Statement (Video), Bayley's Fiance, Senor Benjamin Tweets John Cena
WWE Confirms Signing of Top Indie Wrestler
WWE Hall of Fame Video for Goldberg, Paige Tweets on Nia Jax, WWE NXT Road Trip
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC and 205 Live - Tournament Matches, Rumble Hype, More