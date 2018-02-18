





WWE Announces A "First Time Ever" Main Event For Raw

Feb 18, 2018 - 12:13:29 AM



By Michael Pappas Feb 18, 2018 - 12:13:29 AM



Below is the official announcement by WWE:



For the first time ever, seven Superstars will compete inside the Elimination Chamber next Sunday, with the winner going on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. However, this Monday night on Raw, those same Superstars will square off in a huge Gauntlet Match ahead of their history making Chamber clash, WWE.com can confirm.



Who Is Your Favorite To Win The Seven Man Elimination Chamber Match?



With only six days to go until WWE Elimination Chamber, how will John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Elias and Intercontinental Champion The Miz physically and mentally react to the grueling nature of a Gauntlet Match? And which Superstar will try to make the ultimate statement by running the gauntlet, proving both their staying power and endurance as they all aim to head into the Elimination Chamber with massive momentum? Find out this Monday night on Raw.



