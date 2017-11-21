LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Announces 2018 European Tour, New John Cena "Auto Geek" Video, Fans on RAW
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 1:50:14 PM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring a 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640, the same model of car which was used in the movie "The Dark Night."



- WWE has a new poll asking fans the most surprising moment from last night's RAW in Houston. As of this writing, 74% voted for Paige returning with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose while 27% voted for Roman Reigns winning the WWE Intercontinental Title from The Miz.

- WWE announced the following today on the May 2018 European tour:

WWE Live takes Europe by storm in May 2018

WWE and the Superstars from SmackDown LIVE and Raw return to Europe in May 2018, to embark on a tour that includes WWE Live Events in Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, Switzerland and Austria, from 10 May through 20 May. Tickets to WWE Live in Vienna, Austria, are available now, with all other European Tour Live Events – presented in partnership with Live Nation – available on Friday, 24 November, at the local times listed below.

See AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Naomi, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and many more,* when the Superstars of SmackDown deliver unforgettable sports-entertainment action starting in Germany from 10 May through 12 May. Next, WWE Live makes its debut in the Czech Republic on 13 May before returning to Hungary for the first time in three years on 14 May. SmackDown’s Superstars then conclude their portion of the tour with a return to Germany on 20 May.

Fans attending WWE Live in Switzerland on Wednesday, 16 May, and Austria on Thursday, 17 May, will see their favorite Raw Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Cesaro, Sheamus and more.*

Be part of the WWE Live action this May. Get your tickets at the links below.

WWE LIVE EUROPEAN TOUR DATES FOR MAY 2018 (presented by Live Nation)

GERMANY | Watch: Raw Superstars' Nov. 2017 tour through Germany

Tickets available starting 24 November, 10 a.m. local time, at www.eventim.de and www.ticketmaster.de

Thursday, 10 May: König Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen

Friday, 11 May: Volkswagen Halle, Braunschweig

Saturday, 12 May: ÖVB Arena, Bremen

Sunday, 20 May: Olympiahalle, Munich

CZECH REPUBLIC:

Sunday, 13 May: O2 Arena, Prague | Tickets available starting 24 November, 9 a.m. local time, at www.ticketportal.vz

HUNGARY:

Monday, 14 May: Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest | Tickets available starting 24 November, 9 a.m. local time, at www.ticketpro.hu and www.livenation.hu

SWITZERLAND:

Wednesday, 16 May: Geneva Arena, Geneva | Tickets available starting 24 November, 10 a.m. local time, at www.ticketcorner.ch

AUSTRIA:

Thursday, 17 May: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna | Tickets available now at www.ticketmaster.at

*Talent referenced and depicted above are subject to change.


