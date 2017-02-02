Posted in:
WWE
WWE Announcers at the Performance Center (Photo), Mick Foley on Seth Rollins, SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 12:10:13 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown:
VIDEO
- As noted, Seth Rollins' right knee was re-injured in the attack from Samoa Joe at Monday's RAW and he was in Alabama on Wednesday to be evaluated. RAW General Manager Mick Foley tweeted the following on the injury:
- Michael Cole and Byron Saxton were working on a "special project" at the WWE Performance Center yesterday. Cole tweeted the following, tagging Corey Graves and JBL:
