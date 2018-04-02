|
|
|
|
WWE has announced that Big Show will induct Mark Henry into the WWE Hall of Fame this coming weekend.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Announcement on Big Show Inducting Mark Henry, Show Comments
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 1:37:11 PM
As noted before, Paul Heyman will induct headliner Bill Goldberg while Molly Holly will induct Ivory, Christian & Hall of Famer Edge will induct The Dudley Boyz, Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will induct Hillbilly Jim, "Road Dogg" BG James will induct Jeff Jarrett and Dana Warrior will present the Warrior Award to Jarrius Robertson. No word yet on who will induct Kid Rock into the Celebrity Wing.
Below is WWE's announcement on Show and Henry:
Big Show to induct Mark Henry into the WWE Hall of Fame
It is a titanic task to induct The World’s Strongest Man into the WWE Hall of Fame. So, who better to handle the duties than The World’s Largest Athlete? Big Show will have the honor of welcoming Mark Henry into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2018 Induction Ceremony this Friday, April 6, streaming live on WWE Network at 8 ET/5 PT.
The two titans have engaged in numerous battles over the years, including an epic rivalry over the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011. Outside the ring, the two veterans have become close friends. Their strong bond makes Big Show the perfect man for the task of inducting Henry.
“I’ve spent a lot of time going up and down the road with Mark Henry,” Big Show told WWE.com. “I’ve had battles with him, and I know what kind of a human being and community leader he is. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the WWE Hall of Fame. It is my honor to induct my friend.”
How will Big Show pay tribute to his friend and former rival? Find out during the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network this Friday at 8 ET/5 PT.
Tickets for this Friday’s Induction Ceremony at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans are available now.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
Matches Announced for the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show
WWE Ride Along Video for Tonight, Big Show's WWE Status, John Cena & The Rock on TV
WWE Announces Tournaments, Indie Promotions and More for WrestleMania 34 Axxess
Big Show on Mark Henry (Video), Finn Balor's New Merch to Benefit GLAAD, WWE Stock
Backstage RAW Notes, Nikki Bella to Run American Ninja Warrior Course, Lars Sullivan, Seth Rollins
Kurt Angle on His WrestleMania Return, "We Are WWE" Promo, Tonight's RAW, WWE MMC
WWE Announcement on Big Show Inducting Mark Henry, Show Comments
WrestleMania 34 Block Party Details, The Bella Twins Receive YT Plaque, Mojo Rawley PC Video
John Cena on The Undertaker, WWE Top 10 on Daniel Bryan, Sheamus Knocks Braun Strowman
Shawn Michaels on Daniel Bryan Returning to the Ring, First Meeting Bryan, More (Video)