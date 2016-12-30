LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Advertising Batista Convention Appearance, David Otunga - Criminal Minds, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Dec 30, 2016 - 8:33:32 AM
- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with a custom FUNKO POP! figure in this new "UpUpDownDown" video:



- It's worth noting that WWE's website is advertising a Wizard World appearance by former WWE Champion Batista on Saturday, January 7th in New Orleans. You can see the listing at this link. Batista will be participating in a Guardians of the Galaxy panel and photo op that day before meeting fans. The official Wizard World website is billing Batista as a WWE Superstar and actor. Finn Balor will be appearing the day after Batista. You can see Wizard World's announcement on Balor and Batista appearing at this link.

- As noted, WWE announcer David Otunga recently filmed an episode of "Criminal Minds" for CBS. He tweeted this photo from the episode and noted that it will be airing soon:




