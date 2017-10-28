





WWE Adds Major Superstar to European Tour and Ultimate Warrior's Wife Responds to Criticism

Oct 28, 2017 - 7:49:25 PM



By Tito Jackson Oct 28, 2017 - 7:49:25 PM WWE confirmed today that Triple H will be wrestling for 5 RAW brand houseshows on the upcoming European tour:



-Glascow, Scotland on November 1st

-Brighton, England on November 2nd

-London, England on November 3rd

-Minehead, England on November 4th

-Cardiff, Wales on November 5th



WWE will be touring Europe until November 12th from Florence, Italy. WWE is also taping RAW and Smackdown from England at the Manchester Arena on November 6th and 7th. No word if Triple H will be appearing at any of those shows.



- Vice.com ran a story regarding criticism of the Ultimate Warrior's words from the past and how the WWE has been using his likeness and his wife for Breast Cancer awareness. The Ultimate Warrior's wife, Dana Warrior, ahd this to say in response: "I will not be disloyal to my husband's memory or speak ill of a man who is not here to defend himself. I can, however, tell you his heart was changed by conversations with his two daughters. The true testament of the man behind the character is his ability to evolve. My husband did just that."



