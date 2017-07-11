LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE 2K18 Pre-order Bonus Trailer, The Miz Responds to Tye Dillinger, Titus Worldwide
By Marc Middleton
Jul 11, 2017 - 2:15:16 PM
- Below is the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which organization would they rather join - Titus Worldwide or The Miztourage. As of this writing, 65% voted for Titus Worldwide.

- We noted before that Tye Dillinger invited WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz to SmackDown for a title match. As seen below, Miz responded to Dillinger with a diss today:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE RAW Viewership Up with Great Balls of Fire Fallout, MLB Derby Competition

  • Kevin Owens on the WWE US Title & SmackDown, Mae Classic Competitor Injured, Kurt Angle

  • Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions, WWE RAW Top 10, Luke Gallows - Robert Gibson

  • The Miz - Tye Dillinger Continues on Twitter, RAW Live Event Matches, Kurt Angle

  • JR Preparing for Mae Young Classic, Possible Challenger for Naomi, The Rock - Ballers

  • Update on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Dixie Carter Note, New Noelle Foley Video Blog

  • Randy Orton Status Update, WWE RAW Social Score, New Series from The Bella Twins

  • WWE 2K18 Pre-order Bonus Trailer, The Miz Responds to Tye Dillinger, Titus Worldwide

  • Vince McMahon on Kurt Angle (Video), Dixie Carter Comments on WWE 25, Fans on Roman Reigns

  • Goldust on Defeating R-Truth (Video), Tyson Kidd's Birthday, The Singh Brothers - Tamina




    		•