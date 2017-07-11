|
- Below is the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:
|
WWE
WWE 2K18 Pre-order Bonus Trailer, The Miz Responds to Tye Dillinger, Titus Worldwide
By Marc Middleton
Jul 11, 2017 - 2:15:16 PM
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which organization would they rather join - Titus Worldwide or The Miztourage. As of this writing, 65% voted for Titus Worldwide.
- We noted before that Tye Dillinger invited WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz to SmackDown for a title match. As seen below, Miz responded to Dillinger with a diss today:
