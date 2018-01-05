LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE 2K18 Patches Released, WWE Superstar to Campaign for Kane, Nia Jax - The Bella Twins
By Marc Middleton
Jan 5, 2018 - 6:02:51 PM
- Below is a Total Divas bonus clip for this week with Nia Jax talking to The Bella Twins about her bad experience at a mixer for singles. Next Wednesday's episode will feature Nia going on a date with a New York City fireman.



- Matt Hardy will be campaigning for Glenn "Kane" Jacobs at a rally on Thursday, January 25th in Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs is hoping to become Mayor of Knox County later this year. Tickets for the event will be sold for $25 in advance or $35 at the door. You can visit the Facebook page for Jacobs' campaign for details on how to purchase tickets. The page wrote the following on Hardy's appearance:

"We understand that this is during the work/school week and that you may be tired when you arrive...but we promise, by the time you leave....you will be WOKEN!!!!

Tickets will be $25 in advance OR $35 at the door. Tickets will be limited so be sure to purchase ahead of time or your chance to meet Matt Hardy will be DELETED!"

- WWE Games announced WWE 2K18 patches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this week. Details are in the tweet below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • James Ellsworth on How He Wants To Be Remembered, Rumor on Idea Vince McMahon Had, WWE Run

  • WWE Stars Appearing on Game Show, Nia Jax on Apollo Crews' Baggage, WWE Network - RAW 25

  • WWE NXT Photos from Center Stage, Heath Slater Stuck In Airplane Bathroom (Video), WWE Stock

  • Zack Ryder Gets Fired Up Over Tournament Match (Video), Naomi - Jimmy Uso Video, Women's Rumble

  • WWE NXT Superstars Return from Injuries, Who To Watch In 2018 (Video), Jerry Lawler

  • WWE 2K18 Patches Released, WWE Superstar to Campaign for Kane, Nia Jax - The Bella Twins

  • ROH Star Causes WWE Speculation, Jack Swagger Teases Announcement, WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Cesaro

  • Terri Runnels on Dana Brooke, Shayna Baszler's First TV Opponent, Rockstar Spud, RAW Mash-Up

  • Baron Corbin Responds to Insult on Twitter, Fans on the Men's Royal Rumble, WWE DVD Trailer

  • Lana - Rusev Video, Fans on AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Chad Gable



    		•