LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE 24 Scene with The Undertaker Deleted, WWE Stars Predict Super Bowl (Video), Lana
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2018 - 2:33:58 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE's "Pop Question" with WWE Superstars giving their picks for this weekend's NFL Super Bowl 52, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New England Patriots. The video features SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Mike Kanellis, Drew Gulak, Aiden English, Rusev in a dog mask, Rob Gronkowski's friend Mojo Rawley, The New Day and Akira Tozawa.



- WWE Network News reports that a scene with The Undertaker was deleted from the new WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 33 that just premiered this week. The scene ran just over 1 minute and had Taker receiving pain relief injections from a trainer backstage. The Dead Man reportedly talked about doing such things in order to give fans the best performance possible.

- Lana tried but failed to break a Guinness World Record for pencil bags while doing Total Divas media with Natalya in New York City earlier this week. Video from the segment is below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • WWE to Release Shane McMahon DVD, Lita Gets Emotional with Bayley (Video), The Miz & Asuka

  • Vince McMahon on Andre the Giant, The Bella Twins - Total Divas Bonus Scene, WWE Stock Down

  • Stephanie McMahon on Triple H & the Women's Evolution, WWE Staying Relevant, More

  • Sasha Banks & Vickie Guerrero Share a Moment (Video), JR & Jerry Lawler Receive Offer, Almas vs. Gargano

  • Jerry Lawler on Mark Henry Asking Him About Alleged Peter Rosenberg Beef

  • WWE 24 Scene with The Undertaker Deleted, WWE Stars Predict Super Bowl (Video), Lana

  • WWE on Drew McIntyre In the ICW HOF, WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Rumored Card for WWE's WrestleMania 34

  • Who Produced the Men's Rumble Match, Photo of The Miz and Maryse, Superstars Slamming Big Show

  • Seth Rollins Denies Injury Report, WWE Releasing WrestleMania 34 Book, Xavier Woods



    		•