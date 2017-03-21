LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE 24 Previews, Lana Magazine Shoot Preview, Gronk at SmackDown, Fans on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 1:53:34 PM
- Below is a trailer for upcoming new episodes of WWE 24 on 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, WrestleMania Monday and more:



- NFL player Rob Gronkowski of The New England Patriots was sitting ringside for last night's SmackDown in Uncasville, CT. Gronk's good friend Mojo Rawley did not wrestle on tonight's broadcast but as noted, he did defeat Curt Hawkins in the dark match. Mojo celebrated with Gronk after the win.




- As seen below, 64% of fans on Twitter gave this week's SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2000 votes:




- Lana recently participated in a magazine photo shoot for an upcoming healthy living spread. No word yet on what magazine she filmed for but she posted this preview photo. She also wrote, "Mind•Body•Soul Excited to share with you all my secrets to healthy living. Stay tuned... Magazine spread coming soon! #LivingLana @mariobarberiophotos"




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

