WWE 24 Preview for Tonight, Greatest Royal Rumble Announcers, WrestleMania 34 Recap

- Below is a preview for tonight's WWE 24 special on the RAW 25th Anniversary show. The episode will air on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air.
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 6:23:44 PM
- Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton have been confirmed to call WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from Saudi Arabia. The event will air on the WWE Network.
- Cathy Kelley goes over the WrestleMania 34 results in this new video:
