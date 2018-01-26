LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE 24 Preview for Post-Rumble, Sasha Banks' Birthday, Johnny Gargano Hypes Takeover
By Marc Middleton
Jan 26, 2018 - 12:55:56 PM
- As noted, a new WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 33 in Orlando will premiere on the WWE Network after Sunday's Royal Rumble event goes off the air. Below is a preview with current RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss:



- Sasha Banks turns 26 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal turns 58, former WCW star The Stro turns 45 and former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde turns 32. Also, today would have been the 88th birthday for Hall of Famer Gordon Solie.

- Johnny Gargano tweeted the following on his main event match against WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at Saturday's "Takeover: Philadelphia" event:




