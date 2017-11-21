LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Roman Reigns - Triple H Abu Dhabi Note, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 3:54:53 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Houston:



- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will feature a Street Fight between Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. It looks like a new challenger to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore may be named tonight as WWE announced the following teaser:

Who will be the next challenger for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship?

During the Survivor Series Kickoff, Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Although The Certified G once again resorted to questionable tactics to secure the win, he nevertheless remains on top of the Cruiserweight division. Relishing in his victory on Raw, The Realest Champ in the Room brought “The Zo Train” – Tony Nese, Noam Dar, Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak – and praised them as his allies.

This prompted Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Akira Tozawa to confront Enzo and his friends. Alexander explained to the champion that each of his compatriots wanted to earn a title opportunity, unlike “The Zo Train” who merely suck up to The Certified G. The verbal spat turned into a brawl before Raw General Manager Kurt Angle made it an Eight-Man Tag Team Match with Enzo watching from ringside.

The team of Ali, Alexander, Swann and Tozawa was victorious following a jaw-dropping 0-5-4 executed by Ali. Each of the winning Cruiserweights certainly proved they are ready to earn the opportunity to face Enzo. Who will it be?


- It appears Triple H and new WWE Intercontienntal Champion Roman Reigns will be doing an angle with Egyptian comedian Mohamed Henedy before their match at the December WWE live event in Abu Dhabi. Triple H and Henedy tweeted the following on Monday:










  WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Roman Reigns - Triple H Abu Dhabi Note, RAW Top 10

