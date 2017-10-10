WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Mickie James Talks Induction (Video), Nikki Bella

Last night was such a memorable night. Everyone's story was so touching. So much strength and bravery. I give so much credit to all of the pros that told everyone's incredible story through dance. What an emotional night! Thank you @theartemc for helping me share mine! #teamsmackdown #fearlessnikki #stayfearless #totallyfearless #bellaarmy #dwts

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:16am PDT