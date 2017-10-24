LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Cathy Kelley on SmackDown (Video), RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Oct 24, 2017 - 12:22:09 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Green Bay:



- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will feature Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with the title on the line. The feud with Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher targeting Cedric Alexander will also continue as WWE posted the following:

Will The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher continue to target Cedric Alexander?

After weeks of targeting Cedric Alexander, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick unleashed an aggressive side of their nemesis, as Alexander proved he can hold his own against the British Superstar and The Man with a Plan, who pride themselves on being fighters. Recruiting his friend Rich Swann to square off against the nefarious duo at WWE TLC, Alexander proved once and for all that he wasn't intimidated by Gallagher and Kendrick, picking up a victory in an exciting tag team bout.

It would seem Gallagher and Kendrick underestimated Alexander's ability and his friendship with Swann. However, they revealed a more intense side of Alexander – similar to the way Kendrick unleashed Gallagher's more aggressive nature – begging the question of whether this is all part of a plan. It remains to be seen if Gallagher and Kendrick will continue to focus on Alexander or move on, but the duo will certainly not back down from a fight.


- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Who Will Captain the Men's Team for SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series?

  • New SmackDown Team Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card

  • RAW Roster Note for Tonight's SmackDown, Alicia Fox on Being Team Captain, AJ Styles

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Post-TLC Episode?

  • Triple H Video from Sunday's Ring Return, Kairi Sane as a Zombie (Photo), WWE Stock

  • Spoilers for Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Milwaukee

  • WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Cathy Kelley on SmackDown (Video), RAW Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Seth Rollins on Teaming with Kurt Angle, The Usos

  • WWE Announces International TV Deal, Sasha Banks and Bayley Ride Along Clip, The Usos

  • SmackDown Stars on Last Night's Big Angle (Videos), Kevin Owens Thanks Fans, The Shield



    		•