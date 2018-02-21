WWE 205 Live Tournament Brackets Revealed, Buddy Murphy Debuts, More (Photos, Videos)

It's NO SECRET that @WWE_Murphy IMPRESSED in his #205Live debut as he advances in the #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament! pic.twitter.com/TEhlzN3yDk — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2018

WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy made his WWE 205 Live debut on last night's show and defeated Ariya Daivari in a first round match in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. The first round then wrapped with Mustafa Ali defeating Jack Gallagher in the main event.The tournament brackets were revealed on the show and they look like this:* Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik* TJP defeated Tyler Bate* Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami* Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado* Mustafa Ali defeated Jack Gallagher* Buddy Murphy defeated Ariya Daivari* Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese* Mark Andrews defeated Akira Tozawa* Cedric Alexander vs. TJP* Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto* Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy* Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews* Cedric Alexander or TJP vs. Roderick Strong or Kalisto* Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy vs. Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews* Cedric Alexander or TJP or Roderick Strong or Kalistovs.* Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy or Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews