There have been some interesting comments from WWE 205 Live Superstars reacting to Enzo Amore defeating Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at last night's No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles. As noted, Neville dominated the match but Enzo distracted the referee and got the pin after a low blow kick.
Posted in:
WWE
WWE 205 Live Stars React to Enzo Amore Winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 10:14:46 AM
Below are comments from Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali, Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, Cedric Alexander and Lince Dorado, plus a supportive comment from Akira Tozawa. Former Cruiserweight Champion TJP has been re-tweeting fans to get the "#SaveUsTJP" hashtag going. He also took shots at the new champion, seen below:
