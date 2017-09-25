LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE 205 Live Stars React to Enzo Amore Winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 10:14:46 AM
There have been some interesting comments from WWE 205 Live Superstars reacting to Enzo Amore defeating Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at last night's No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles. As noted, Neville dominated the match but Enzo distracted the referee and got the pin after a low blow kick.

Below are comments from Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali, Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, Cedric Alexander and Lince Dorado, plus a supportive comment from Akira Tozawa. Former Cruiserweight Champion TJP has been re-tweeting fans to get the "#SaveUsTJP" hashtag going. He also took shots at the new champion, seen below:


























































Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Couple Expecting First Child During WrestleMania Season

  • Snoop Dogg Raps WWE 2K18 Roster Names, WWE Stars Attend NFL Game, Renee Young Films

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - No Mercy Fallout, Enzo Amore, Roman Reigns, More

  • Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar's Win (Video), HHH on Asuka, The Usos Congratulate Roman Reigns

  • Cesaro Stitches Video, WWE on Asuka's RAW Debut at TLC, GLOW Cast at WWE No Mercy

  • WWE 205 Live Stars React to Enzo Amore Winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title

  • John Cena on If He's Retiring, His WWE Role Being Different and More (Video)

  • More on Cesaro's No Mercy Injury, Possible RAW Match for Tonight, Asuka TLC Teaser

  • Seth Rollins - Sting WWE 360 Interview, Daniel Bryan's Book Club, Fans on The Miz

  • What Airs After RAW Tonight, The Rock Lands Cover, Goldberg's Most Vicious Spears



    		•