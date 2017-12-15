





WWE 205 Live Star Out for Months Following Surgery, New WWE Mobile Game Announced (Video)

Dec 15, 2017



Dar commented on his return, revealing that he will be out for 5 months, and The Zo Train with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore:



“We don’t have any confirmed time frame just yet because I obviously need to see the post-op, but it’s more than likely going to be around the five-month mark,” Dar explained. “That would be with me working extensively at the [WWE] Performance Center, so that will make a huge difference. Staying on top of everything so we can hopefully take that time down a little bit.”



“I talked to [Ariya] Daivari, Tony [Nese] and Drew ‘Gaba-Gulak’. Enzo [Amore], I haven’t spoken to yet,” Dar said. “Gulak invited me to ’Star Wars [The Last Jedi],’ but I’m pretty immobile at the moment. Daivari is obviously upset that he’s lost his rooming buddy, so that would be stressful for anyone. So, he’s going to have a long five months of not having my hilarious companionship.”



- WWE sent us the following this week on the new WWE Mayhem mobile game, which features WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler on commentary:







WWE® MAYHEM AVAILABLE NOW FOR iOS AND ANDROID



CHICAGO and STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 14, 2017 – Reliance Games, a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, has partnered with WWE, a recognized leader in global entertainment, to launch WWE Mayhem, a new, over-the-top, arcade-style action game featuring WWE Superstars and Legends. Available now, WWE Mayhem is free to download on iOS devices via the App Store, as well as Android smartphones and tablets through Google Play.



WWE Mayhem will offer an enhanced gameplay experience, allowing players to unlock unique content when used in conjunction with Mattel’s WWE Retro Figures. Players who have the WWE Retro Figures will be able to scan their figure within the game to unlock WWE Superstars.



“With a spectacular roster of some of the best champions to ever enter the ring, WWE Mayhem lets fans decide which WWE Legends and Superstars are truly the greatest of all time,” said Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Entertainment – Digital.



“WWE Mayhem captures all the energy, excitement and emotion of WWE’s live action in a mobile experience that any fan can enjoy,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “This new mobile game provides us with another opportunity to engage a global fan base that consumes content across platforms.”



Prove your worth in epic matches with fan-favorites like John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Triple H, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, The New Day, Kalisto and many more. Each star features their own hard-hitting signature moves and game-changing reversals to unleash upon any challengers. There are six distinct classes from which to choose including Brawler, Wildcard, Technician, Powerhouse, Highflyer or Showman.



WWE Mayhem delivers multiple ways to play: take on friends and rivals from around the world in one-versus-one matches, join weekly events and challenges pulled from real-world WWE shows, and enter tag-team match-ups with other champions to defeat all contenders.



WWE has announced that Noam Dar underwent successful surgery to his left knee in Orlando on Thursday. The injury came during the Fatal 4 Way on the November 27th RAW. WWE notes that the injury had been bothering Dar for weeks but his knee went out again this past weekend. He underwent a MRI before this week's RAW and it was confirmed that he had a meniscus tear. Dar told the WWE website that this was the first time he'd ever undergone an invasive procedure.