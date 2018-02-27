|
|
|
|
- WWE 205 Live General Manager drake Maverick tweeted this video to promote tonight's show and thank fans for their support. Maverick says he will present his vision for the brand on tonight's show. As noted, tonight's show will also feature the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament with TJP vs. Cedric Alexander and Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE 205 Live Segment Revealed (Video), Warrior Award Reactions, Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 7:31:33 PM
- Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya will be interacting with fans in the Facebook Watch comments section during tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge episode, which will feature Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Sasha Banks and Finn Balor.
- As noted, Jarrius "JJ" Robertson will receive the Warrior Award at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend. Below are new tweets from JJ, John Cena, Stephanie McMahon and fellow 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Facing Top WWE Star at WrestleMania 34
WWE Fastlane Main Event Changed to a Six-Pack Challenge, Updated Card
WWE 205 Live Segment Revealed (Video), Warrior Award Reactions, Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura
Scott Dawson on The Revival vs. The Bar, The Rock Nominated for Award, Luke Harper
Kalisto and Roderick Strong Hype Match, Charlotte - WWE Photo Shoot Video, WWE Network Collections
John Cena Hypes Tonight's SmackDown, DDP Talks Ronda Rousey In WWE (Video), WWE Stock
How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Fallout from Elimination Chamber?
YouTube Star at SmackDown, WWE 205 Live Hype for Tonight, WWE Fastlane Fatal 5 Way
WWE Pulls Another Segment from This Week's RAW Episode
SmackDown Promo for John Cena's Return, Fans on WWE IC Title Challengers, RAW Top 10