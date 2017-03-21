LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE 205 Live Segment, New Promo for Emma's TV Return, Next Week's Go-Home RAW Episode
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 3:25:12 AM
- Below is the latest video package for Emma's return to WWE RAW. She tweeted the video and wrote, "This time last year I made my return and then wow'd everyone at #Wrestlemania...So what's one more week wait, if it'll be all about me! #RAW"




- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Austin Aries delivering a WrestleMania 33 message to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

- WrestleMania 33 opponents Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg have been announced for next Monday's go-home edition of RAW from Philadelphia.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Kevin Owens on Chris Jericho and WrestleMania (Video), Fans on RAW, Edge and Christian

  • Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Update, Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE RAW

  • WWE 205 Live Segment, New Promo for Emma's TV Return, Next Week's Go-Home RAW Episode

  • Finn Balor Teases His Return, WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Special, Bill Goldberg - WrestleMania

  • Triple H on ESPN, Mick Foley Thanks the WWE Universe, Mae Young Video

  • WWE RAW Attendance, Samoa Joe Note from RAW, Shane McMahon - AJ Styles Hype

  • Stephanie McMahon "Fires" Mick Foley, WrestleMania Tag Team Match Promo, WWE Main Event

  • Change Announced for WrestleMania 33 Title Match, Updated Card

  • WWE Ride Along Preview for Tonight, How Old Is Sting Today?, Jim Cornette Reacts

  • SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced for This Week's Show




    		•