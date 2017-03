WWE 205 Live Segment, New Promo for Emma's TV Return, Next Week's Go-Home RAW Episode

This time last year I made my return and then wow'd everyone at #Wrestlemania...So what's one more week wait, if it'll be all about me! #RAW pic.twitter.com/bV9Om8dRhl — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) March 21, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is the latest video package for Emma's return to WWE RAW. She tweeted the video and wrote, "This time last year I made my return and then wow'd everyone at #Wrestlemania...So what's one more week wait, if it'll be all about me! #RAW"- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Austin Aries delivering a WrestleMania 33 message to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.- WrestleMania 33 opponents Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg have been announced for next Monday's go-home edition of RAW from Philadelphia.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here