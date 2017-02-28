LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE 205 Live Segment, Beth Phoenix WWE Hall of Fame Video, Enzo Amore and Big Cass
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2017 - 1:38:00 AM
- This Fallout video from this week's WWE RAW features Big Cass and Enzo Amore after Cass defeated RAW Tag Team Champion Luke Gallows in singles action. Cass says the win does give them a boost of confidence as they challenge Gallows and Karl Anderson for the titles on Sunday. They never thought they were going to lose on Sunday but now they have more confidence.



- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will give his State of 205 Live Address on tonight's episode from St. Paul, Minnesota. It appears the entire cruiserweight division will be present. Neville is set to defend his title against Jack Gallagher at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view.

- Below is the video package for 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The former WWE Women's Champion joins Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long and The Rock 'N' Roll Express as confirmed names for this year's class.




