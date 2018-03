WWE 205 Live Match Announced for Tonight, WWE Working on Elias Project, Tonight's SmackDown

RT - PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD



I would like to announce that TONIGHT on @WWE205Live you will see @HideoItami taking on @LuchadorLD in one on one #Cruiserweight competition.



Best of luck to both men #205Live — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 20, 2018

- Cathy Kelley looks at tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:- WWE cameras were following Elias around over the weekend for a future WWE Network project, according to PWInsider. No word yet on when the special might air but we will keep you updated.- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Hideo Itami vs. Lince Dorado for tonight's episode, which will also feature Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak with the winner earning a spot against Cedric Alexander at WrestleMania 34 to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here