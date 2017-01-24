LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE
WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Identity of Nia Jax's Opponent, Mustafa Ali
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2017 - 2:15:46 AM
- WWE aired this new vignette for cruiserweight Mustafa Ali last night:



- Neville vs. Cedric Alexander has been announced for this week's WWE 205 Live episode.

- The woman squashed by Nia Jax on last night's WWE RAW from Cleveland was indie women's wrestler Ray Lyn. She's been re-tweeting congratulatory comments from fans at @Ray_lyn. Below is a photo of her in the ring before the loss:




