Posted in: WWE WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Identity of Nia Jax's Opponent, Mustafa Ali
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2017 - 2:15:46 AM
- WWE aired this new vignette for cruiserweight Mustafa Ali last night:
- Neville vs. Cedric Alexander has been announced for this week's WWE 205 Live episode.
- The woman squashed by Nia Jax on last night's WWE RAW from Cleveland was indie women's wrestler Ray Lyn. She's been re-tweeting congratulatory comments from fans at @Ray_lyn. Below is a photo of her in the ring before the loss: