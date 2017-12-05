LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Heroes Honored at RAW In LA (Photo), Lana and Rusev
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 5:49:21 PM
- Below is another Total Divas preview clip for this Wednesday with Lana and Rusev talking about having kids:



- Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander was just announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from San Diego.

- WWE honored Alex Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone at this week's RAW in Los Angeles, as seen in the photo below with Triple H. Alex, Anthony and Spencer stopped terrorists on a train headed towards Paris back in August 24th, 2015 along with two other men - Mark Moogalian and Chris Norman, and one unidentified man. No word yet on why WWE is just now honoring the men, who were off-duty American military members that saved countless lives that night. Triple H tweeted:





  WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Heroes Honored at RAW In LA (Photo), Lana and Rusev

