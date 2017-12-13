Lakers lost and Finn balor pulled up with Cathy Kelley to see it. This gotta be the worst day of my life. pic.twitter.com/vdKNNSzdig — Ben Coil (@CometCoil) December 13, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a new video from the official YouTube channel of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, with The Nature Boy answering fan questions on his favorite match. Flair says his three favorite matches are the retirement match vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, vs. Ricky Steamboat at NWA/WCW Chi-Town Rumble in 1989 and vs. Harley Race at Starrcade 1983.- As noted, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari mentioned on last night's WWE 205 Live that Noam Dar is currently out of action with a knee injury and will be undergoing surgery. PWInsider confirms that the injury is not just part of the storylines. Word is that Dar needs the surgery to "clean up" the injury. There's still no word yet on how long he will be out but we will keep you updated.- Finn Balor appeared on the court at last night's NY Knicks vs. LA Lakers NBA game at Madison Square Garden to promote the upcoming WWE live event in the same venue. As seen below, Balor attended the game with rumored girlfriend Cathy Kelley: