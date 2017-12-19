LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE 205 Live - Hideo Itami Update, Dana Brooke - Titus Worldwide, Nia Jax & Bayley Talk Rumble
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 2:03:56 PM


- WWE posted these videos of Nia Jax and Bayley reacting to the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match to take place at the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. Nia comments on how she and Tamina Snuka will be representing their family & their legacy in the Rumble. Nia says the match will be amazing because the whole world will see just how good the women's division is, what the women can do and how they are just as good as the male Superstars. Bayley believes that the match will be so good that it becomes a regular thing. Bayley predicts she will win the match by eliminating Asuka.



- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature the cruiserweight division debut of Hideo Itami. No matches have been announced but WWE posted the following teaser for Itami:

Hideo Itami puts the Cruiserweight division on notice

Tonight, Hideo Itami makes his highly-anticipated Cruiserweight division debut. However, the Japanese Superstar didn’t wait for WWE 205 Live to show the WWE Universe what he is capable of, making his Raw debut last night. Itami didn’t have any ordinary debut; he came to the aid of his longtime friend Finn Bálor, as The Miztourage unleashed an assault on the first-ever Universal Champion after their 2-on-1 Match ended following a disqualification.

Itami charged the ring, quickly disposing of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel before the match was restarted as a tag team bout. The newest addition to the Cruiserweight division put his innovative offense on full display, working alongside one of WWE’s top Superstars in Finn Bálor. Capping off his incredible first night on Raw, Itami took down Axel with his patented Go to Sleep, sending a strong message to his fellow Cruiserweights.

How will Itami continue to build momentum in his first WWE 205 Live appearance? How will the other Cruiserweights respond to Itami’s impactful debut? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.


- We noted last night that Apollo Crews wrestled Curt Hawkins in a match for WWE Main Event and that Dana Brooke was at ringside along with Titus O'Neil. It appears that Dana has officially joined Titus Worldwide after a few months of teasing the change. Dana was taking notes as the group was shown backstage watching last night's RAW match between the returning The Revival and Rhyno & Heath Slater, as seen below:




