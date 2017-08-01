|
- Below is video of WWE NXT Superstars "Heavy Machinery" Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic about returning to wrestle near their hometowns with the company during recent tours. Otis is from Duluth, Minnesota while Tucker is from Clackamas, Oregon. The July 15th NXT live event from Portland, Oregon saw Heavy Machinery lose to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain while the July 30th NXT live event in St. Paul, Minnesota saw the two lose to SAnitY.
WWE
WWE - Mattel Update, WWE Superstars Visit Hospital (Photos), Heavy Machinery Video
By Marc Middleton
Aug 1, 2017
- Ringside Collectibles reports that WWE and Mattel have extended Mattel's Master Toy Licensing Agreement through 2021. It was reported back in 2014 that the two sides signed a five-year deal that would see the license run through 2019.
- WWE continues to raise awareness for Connor's Cures as Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz visited Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday before RAW. Below are photos from the visit:
