Posted in: WWE
WWE - MSG Note for Tonight, Fans on John Cena Projects, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2016 - 3:58:19 PM
- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have narrowed down their top 5 favorite baby names as they expect their first baby girl together next year - Brynn, Braden, Branch, Birdie and Bridgette. They discuss the names in this new video.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans what other entertainment venture would they like to see John Cena tackle next - host his own late night talk show, star in a sitcom, launch a YouTube channel, host a movie awards show or write an autobiography. As of this writing, 41% went with the YouTube channel while 22% want Cena to host his own late night TV show, 14% want him to host a movie awards show and 13% want Cena to star in his own sitcom.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Carmella will be among the WWE Superstars making their Madison Square Garden debuts at tonight's WWE live event in New York City, featuring the ring return of John Cena. Carmella, who is scheduled to wrestle Nikki Bella, tweeted the following on her MSG debut:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

