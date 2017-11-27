|
- Below is new video of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable talking smack about taking the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos this Christmas season:
WWE - Cyber Monday, Liv Morgan on Why She Came to SmackDown, Shelton Benjamin - Chad Gable
- Liv Morgan, who made her main roster debut on last Tuesday's WWE SmackDown with Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan, tweeted the following warning to the women's division today:
- WWE Shop is offering up to 75% off 100s of items plus free shipping for Cyber Monday. Details are in the tweet below:
