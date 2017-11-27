WWE - Cyber Monday, Liv Morgan on Why She Came to SmackDown, Shelton Benjamin - Chad Gable

I’d like to take this awesome Monday morning as an opportunity to say .. I didn’t come to #SDLive to wait backstage.. I came to knock people out .. of my way to the top 👅 #SDLiv — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 27, 2017

- Below is new video of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable talking smack about taking the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos this Christmas season:- Liv Morgan, who made her main roster debut on last Tuesday's WWE SmackDown with Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan, tweeted the following warning to the women's division today: