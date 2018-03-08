LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE
WWE - Carl's Jr. & Hardee's Partnership, Rusev Teaches Lana to Eat Like a Monster, WWE Shareholders
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2018 - 12:49:50 PM
- WWE posted this video of Rusev teaching Lana to eat like a monster as they prepare to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the Mixed Match Challenge next week:



- WWE has announced that their annual stockholders meeting will take place on Thursday, April 19th at 10am from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT with Vince McMahon and other executives. WWE will elect 11 Directors during the meeting.

- WWE announced the following partnership with Carl's Jr. & Hardee's restaurants for WrestleMania 34:

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee's launch exclusive WWE cups

WWE Universe, head over to Carl’s Jr. and Hardee's restaurants now, and with every purchase of a Cool Kids Combo Meal, you will receive a cup featuring one of your favorite WWE Superstars!

Cups are available in more than 1,500 participating restaurants in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas. The cups feature John Cena, Finn Bálor, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi and Becky Lynch. Stop in and grab yours today!

Check out the Cool Kids WWE cups and visit carlscoolkids.com for more, including trivia and fun facts!






