LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Vince Russo Knocks RAW Announcer, RAW Social Media Score, Survivor Series Behind-The-Scenes
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 1:05:17 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view as Superstars prepared for the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match, which was won by Team RAW members Triple H and Braun Strowman.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 874,000 total interactions this week - 605,000 on Facebook and 269,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's show, which drew a total of 668,000 interactions - 235,000 Twitter interactions and 433,000 Facebook interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- WWE announcer Corey Graves had the following Twitter exchange with Vince Russo over comments made during the Braun Strowman vs. Jason Jordan match on last night's RAW:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Announces 2018 European Tour, New John Cena "Auto Geek" Video, Fans on RAW

  • Vince Russo Knocks RAW Announcer, RAW Social Media Score, Survivor Series Behind-The-Scenes

  • Nia Jax Tweets Paige, The Shield - The Miz Post-RAW Video, Batista Movies

  • Details on Why Roman Reigns Defeated The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Title

  • Matt Hardy on Elias (Video), WWE 2K18 DLC Update, Roman Reigns Sends a Message

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Survivor Series Fallout, Opening Segment, More

  • WWE Reportedly Changes Royal Rumble Plans for Brock Lesnar

  • Roman Reigns Talks WWE IC Title Win (Video), WWE NXT Promo, The Bella Twins Celebrating

  • Roman Reigns a Grand Slam Champion, WWE 205 Live Match Set (Video), Paige on Her Return

  • Matt Hardy on Elias, Samoa Joe Sends Warning After RAW (Video), Kalisto



    		•