LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Vince McMahon to Make Major Sports Announcement Today
By Marc Middleton
Jan 25, 2018 - 10:13:49 AM
It looks like WWE has confirmed that Vince McMahon is getting back into the football business as they announced the following today:

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to make live sports announcement today at 3 p.m.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will make a major sports announcement today at 3 p.m. ET, streaming live from the digital platforms of his new enterprise, Alpha Entertainment.

The live stream will be available via Alpha Entertainment’s Twitter (@AlphaEntLLC), Facebook (facebook.com/AlphaEntLLC) and YouTube (youtube.com/alphaentertainment) pages, as well as AlphaEntLLC.com.





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Braun Strowman Currently Scheduled for Big Title Match at WrestleMania 34

  • Next Week's WWE NXT, Ember Moon - Shayna Baszler Video, Andrade "Cien" Almas

  • Backstage Note on Who Ran RAW 25, WWE - Make-A-Wish Event Video, Matt Hardy

  • WWE on Stephanie McMahon - Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch - Sami Zayn Video, Sasha Banks

  • Injured WWE Star at Takeover, WWE Takes Over Philly (Photos, Videos), Sean Waltman

  • WWE SmackDown - Instagram Stats, Bobby Roode - Charlotte Flair Video, HBK Talks First RAW

  • Vince McMahon to Make Major Sports Announcement Today

  • New Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia", News for the Pre-Takeover Tapings

  • Stephanie McMahon to Join Announce Team for Women's Rumble, Scott Hall - RAW 25 Video, WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Royal Rumble?



    		•