It looks like WWE has confirmed that Vince McMahon is getting back into the football business as they announced the following today:
Vince McMahon to Make Major Sports Announcement Today
By Marc Middleton
Jan 25, 2018 - 10:13:49 AM
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to make live sports announcement today at 3 p.m.
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will make a major sports announcement today at 3 p.m. ET, streaming live from the digital platforms of his new enterprise, Alpha Entertainment.
The live stream will be available via Alpha Entertainment’s Twitter (@AlphaEntLLC), Facebook (facebook.com/AlphaEntLLC) and YouTube (youtube.com/alphaentertainment) pages, as well as AlphaEntLLC.com.
