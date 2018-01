Vince McMahon to Make Major Sports Announcement Today

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to make live sports announcement today at 3 p.m.



WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will make a major sports announcement today at 3 p.m. ET, streaming live from the digital platforms of his new enterprise, Alpha Entertainment.



The live stream will be available via Alpha Entertainment’s Twitter (@AlphaEntLLC), Facebook (facebook.com/AlphaEntLLC) and YouTube (youtube.com/alphaentertainment) pages, as well as AlphaEntLLC.com.



BREAKING: @VinceMcMahon to make major sports announcement TODAY at 3 p.m. ET. Follow @AlphaEntLLC, and watch the stream live on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. https://t.co/G7vqTI40Ea — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2018

It looks like WWE has confirmed that Vince McMahon is getting back into the football business as they announced the following today: