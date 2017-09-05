Vince McMahon's WWE SmackDown Return, Storyline Updates on Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens (Videos)

|
Vince McMahon's WWE SmackDown return has been announced for next Tuesday's show from Las Vegas. This will be Mr. McMahon's first live blue brand appearance since the episode on August 16th, 2013 for the SummerSlam build to Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Champion John Cena with Triple H as special referee.
Tonight's SmackDown saw the feud between Kevin Owens and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon explode after Shane attacked Owens. Following a back & forth between the two on the mic, Owens mentioned how Shane's family, especially his kids, would have been better off if he didn't survive the recent helicopter crash that he was in. That led to Shane attacking Owens and brawling over the announce table with him. Owens later told SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan that he was going to sue Shane, WWE and every member of the McMahon family, turning SmackDown into The Kevin Owens Show. Owens also mentioned taking out criminal charges on Shane.
Vince later called Bryan on the phone and ordered him to suspend Shane indefinitely. Vince is coming to SmackDown next week to address the situation with Shane and Owens.
Below are videos of Shane attacking Owens, Bryan suspending Shane and Bryan informing Owens about next week's big appearance from Vince:
