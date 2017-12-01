LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Vince McMahon on The Rock, Trailers for New WWE Network Collections, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 1, 2017 - 5:05:30 PM


- Above and below are trailers for the "Shinsuke Nakamura: The Rock Star" and the "Sami Zayn: Never Be The Same" WWE Network Collections that premiere on Monday.



- WWE stock was up 0.98% today, closing at $28.76 per share. Today's high was $28.77 and the low was $28.18.

- Vince McMahon tweeted the following props to The Rock for his new "Dwanta Claus" Entertainment Weekly cover:





