Andre the Giant was an extraordinary human being who lived an extraordinary life. https://t.co/tBAwhXqep3 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 2, 2018

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

- Below is a Total Divas bonus clip from this week's season finale with Nikki Bella teasing Brie Bella about not being her maid of honor:- WWE stock was down 2.60% today, closing at $34.52 per share. Today's high was $35.66 and the low was $34.45. The stock set new closing highs on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.- Vince McMahon tweeted the following on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant when responding to HBO's trailer for their Andre documentary that premieres April 10th:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here