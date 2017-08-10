|
Vince McMahon was said to be furious with Shinsuke Nakamura after last Tuesday's WWE SmackDown main event in Cleveland, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.
Posted in:
WWE
Vince McMahon Reportedly Furious with Shinsuke Nakamura Over Recent John Cena Match
By Marc Middleton
Aug 10, 2017 - 4:02:53 AM
Vince was reportedly angry at Nakamura for dropping John Cena on his head with the reverse exploder suplex towards the end of the match, which saw Nakamura win to earn a SummerSlam match against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.
While Cena was not injured as he's been announced for a SummerSlam match against Baron Corbin, SI noted that Nakamura did not escape the wrath of the WWE Chairman. However, it was also noted that Vince has not lost faith in Nakamura but if he makes another big mistake, Vince will have an entirely different opinion of the Japanese Superstar.
For what it's worth, PWInsider reported that Nakamura dropping Cena like that was seen as a "fluke thing" backstage. Nakamura reportedly immediately apologized to Cena and Cena told him it was fine.
