Posted in: WWE
Vince McMahon Remembers Mae Young, Mojo Rawley Rants (Video), Randy Orton and Bobby Roode
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 2:24:54 PM
- As noted, Mojo Rawley teamed with Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable for a loss to Tye Dillinger and Breezango on last night's WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show. Below is post-match video of Cathy Kelley approaching Mojo for comments backstage. Regarding the "you can't wrestle" chants from fans during the match, Mojo rants about how he doesn't give a damn what the fans think and doesn't give a damn about being a good wrestler because that's not why he's here. Mojo says he's a WWE Superstar, he's the best combination of size, speed, athleticism, brains or whatever you want.

Mojo doesn't give a damn about being a good wrestle because he's a real athlete and a real competitor. Mojo goes on and says he better start getting the respect he deserves around here because the last person who stood in his way was Zack Ryder and we all know what happened to him. Mojo says he's going to mess around and make a mistake if people keep pushing his buttons.



- As noted, today would have been the 95th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young. Vince McMahon remembered Mae on Twitter today with the following tweet:




- Bobby Roode and New WWE United States Champion Randy Orton tweeted the following comments after last night's match at Fastlane. Roode insists he's still going to WrestleMania 34.







